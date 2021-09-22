Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

TURIN, SEP 22 - A Turin appeals court on Wednesday acquitted a 50-something Italian woman of murdering her 50-something abusive partner saying she had acted in self defence. The court rejected a petition by prosecutors against the first-instance acquittal who argued she was guilty of culpable excessive use of force. The appeals court thus upheld the lower court's verdict. Silvia Rossetto killed Giuseppe Marcon on September 2, 2018 during the umpteenth episode of domestic violence against her. During the row Marcon held a knife to her throat and she took another one out of the kitchen cupboard and stabbed him to death. The incident happened at Nichelino near Turin. Domestic violence rose in Italy during the COVID emergency and its attendant lockdowns, according to the latest figures. Italy recently passed measures to combat femicide and protect women from homicidal partners and exes. (ANSA).