First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

ROME, SEP 22 - The first Italian physicist has made the 'Nobel hunters' list of the Clarivate Citation Laureates classifiation, sources said Wednesday. Giorgio Parisi, 73, is president of the class of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences of the prestigious Accademia dei Lincei. He is a lecturer in theoretical physics at Rome's La Sapienza University and associate researcher at the National Nuclear Physic Institute (INFN). He was cited by the Clarivate group for his "revolutionary discoveries relating to quantum chromodynamics and the study of complex disordered systems". Before Parisi, an Italian born American citizen, Mario Capecchi, made the list in 2006, a year before winning the Nobel for medicine. Born in Rome in 1948, Parisi joined the National Rsearch Council in 1971, became an INFN researcher in 1973 and had stints abroad at Columbia University (1973-1974), the Institut des Hautes Études Scientifiques at Bures-sur-Yvettes (1976-1977), and at the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris (1977-1978). He was president of the Accademia dei Lincei from 2018 to earlier this year. He is credited with making breakthroughs in several areas of physics including the study of elementary particles, statistical mechanics, fluid dynamics, condensed material and supercomputers. He has published some 600 articles ranging from complex systems such as nerve networks to the immune system and the movements of animal groups. During his long career he won two grants from the European Research Council (ERC) and some of the most prestigious scientific prizes including the Boltzmann Medal (1992), the Dirac Medal for Theoretical Physics (1999), the Max Planck Medal (2011), and the Wolf Prize (2021). (ANSA).