Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 14:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TRIESTE
Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

 
TURIN
Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

 
ROME
In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

 
ROME
Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

 
ROME
First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

 
TURIN
Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

 
ROME
COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

 
ROME
Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

 
SAVONA
Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

 
ROME
Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

ROME

Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

Rome has 2 mts to present arguments against recognition

Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

ROME, SEP 22 - Italy on Wednesday stepped up its fight to stop the European Union recognising Croatian Prosek wine after the application for the alleged inferior clone to Italy's famed prosecco was published in the EU's Official Gazette. Farm Minister Stefano Patuanelli told the Senate that a task force had already been set up to combat the registration of Prosek was a recognised denomination. "It seems indubitable to me that the term Prosek would evoke in the average European consumer Italian Prosecco due to its phonetic resemblance," he said. Patunaelli said he did not think "the conditions exist" for the EU to put Prosek on a par with prosecco. Italy has two months from Wednesday's publication of the application to file its objections to the Croatian wine becoming one of the EU's protected products. Patuanelli stressed that "no definitive decision has yet been taken on the registration". But farm group Coldiretti said that "the EU's green light to the publication of the application for Croatian Prosek ruins the historic record for world prosecco exports, which rose 35% in the first six months of 2021." The group said the publication also "blatantly contradicts the recent sentence of the European Court of Justice that declared illegitimate all the fraudulent Italian sounding names which deceptively evoke products recognised and protected by the European Union like the star of Italian bubbly which this year should reach a record of 700 million bottles produced, the biggest wine brand in the world". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa