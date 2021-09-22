Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 14:19

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

TURIN
Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

ROME
In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

ROME
Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

ROME
First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

TURIN
Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

ROME
COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

ROME
Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

SAVONA
Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

ROME
Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

ROME
Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

ROME

COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

A mistake to rely solely on jabs says Cartabellotta

ROME, SEP 22 - Italy's 100% in-person school pupil attendance goal is at risk, health group GIMBE said Wednesday. "The government's objective to ensure 100% in-person schooling risks being strongly undermined, as is shown by the number of classes and students already in quarantine," it said. "It is a very risky strategy to rely exclusively on vaccination without systematic screening and systemic interventions on air, ventilation and transport management," said GIMBE Foundation President Nino Cartabellotta. He pointed out, among other things, that vaccines for the under-12s were still not available. As for the over-12s, Cartabellotta said, there were "stark regional differences in coverage". Overall, GIMBE said, some 32.3% of 12-19 year-olds were not vaccinated. And 6.1% of school staff had not yet got the jab. It was "dangerous", Cartabellotta said, to abandon face masks even if all pupils in a class were vaccinated. (ANSA).

