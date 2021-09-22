Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 14:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TRIESTE
Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

 
TURIN
Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

 
ROME
In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

 
ROME
Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

 
ROME
First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

 
TURIN
Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

 
ROME
COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

 
ROME
Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

 
SAVONA
Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

 
ROME
Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

ROME

Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

Francis said some clergymen were preparing for conclave

Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

ROME, SEP 22 - Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said Wednesday that he was not aware of hostility towards Pope Francis among senior members of the Catholic Church after the Argentine pontiff reportedly joked that some clergymen would like to see him dead. Jesuit magazine La Civilta Cattolica on Tuesday quoted the pope as telling a group of religious during his recent visit to Slovakia that he was "still alive, even though some people wanted me dead" when asked about his health following colon surgery in July. "There were even meetings between prelates who thought the pope's condition was more serious than was being said," the pope added, according to the magazine. "They were preparing for the conclave". When asked about the comments, Parolin said that "the pope probably has information that I don't have. "I honestly had not sensed this climate. "Not having evidence to hand, I think perhaps it was a thing that concerned few people, that a few people had got this thing in their heads. "The pope probably made these statements because he has knowledge that I have not received". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa