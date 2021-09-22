Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

SAVONA, SEP 22 - A 27-year-old Italian woman died after childbirth at a hospital in Savona near Genoa Tuesday night, the hospital said Wednesday. The incident took place at the San Paolo Hospital. The baby was taken to Genoa's Gaslini Children's Hospital in critical condition. He is on a respirator. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti sent inspectors to the Savona hospital. The local ASL health agency reported the case to the authorities and a probe is expected to be opened. (ANSA).