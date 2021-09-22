Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

ROME, SEP 22 - Italy's industrial turnover rose 19.1% in July in year-on-year terms, with the index hitting its highest level ever, ISTAT said Wednesday. The index rose to its highest since current records began in January 2020, ISTAT said. It was up 0.9% on June, the stats agency said. The year-on-year gain was produced by a 19.0% rise on the internal market and a 19.2% one on the foreign market. The month-on-month rise was determined by a 1.7% rise in the domestic market and a 0.8% fall on the overseas market, ISTAT said. The turnover index rose an average 4.4% in the three months from May to July compared to the previous three months. This was a product of a 3.6% gain on the internal market and a 5.8% rise in the foreign market, the statistics agency said. (ANSA).