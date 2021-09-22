Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio hit 9.6% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, SEP 22 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio surged to 9.6% in 2020, when the Italian economy and the public accounts were clobbered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was up from an estimate of 9.5% given in the government's DEF economic blueprint. The national statistics agency said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio came in at 155.6% last year, slightly down from the previous estimate of 155.8%. ISTAT said Italy's GDP dropped 8.9% in 2020, confirming the previous estimate. It said the tax-to-GDP ratio was 42.8% last year, up from 42.4% in 2019. (ANSA).