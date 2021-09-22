Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 12:11

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME

Soccer: Inter continue strong start with win at Fiorentina

Inzaghi's side come from behind to triumph 3-1

Soccer: Inter continue strong start with win at Fiorentina

ROME, SEP 22 - Champions Inter continued their strong start to the season under new coach Simone Inzaghi, coming from behind to beat Fiorentina 3-1 away on Tuesday. Riccardo Sottil struck on 23 minutes to put the Florence side in front but Inter roared back in the second half with goals by Matteo Darmian, Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic. The win puts Inter top of the Serie A table with 13 points from five games. Their city rivals AC Milan can put level with them if they beat promoted Venezia at San Siro later on Wednesday. Napoli, who have won all their four league games so far, will regain the top spot if they win at Sampdoria on Thursday. (ANSA).

