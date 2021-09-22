Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 12:11

ROME
ROME

Mafias using violence less, infiltration more - report

Clans increasingly operate 'in synch' with white-collar workers

Mafias using violence less, infiltration more - report

ROME, SEP 22 - Italy's mafia organizations are increasingly changing the way they operate, using less violence and more "silent infiltration" of the economy by working in synch with white-collar workers, according to the latest report to parliament by the Antimafia Investigative Directorate (DIA). The report added that Sicily's Cosa Nostra, Campania's Camorra and the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta syndicate were taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency. "The tendency to infiltrate the healthy social and economic fabric in a widespread way," has increased during the pandemic, the report said. (ANSA).

