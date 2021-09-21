Martedì 21 Settembre 2021 | 20:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 3,377 new cases, 67 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 3,377 new cases, 67 deaths

 
ROME
COVID-19: Cinemas, theatres may be able to go to 75-80%

COVID-19: Cinemas, theatres may be able to go to 75-80%

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Record 192 countries taking part

Expo 2020 Dubai: Record 192 countries taking part

 
ROME
Climate crisis putting the heat on Italy's cities - report

Climate crisis putting the heat on Italy's cities - report

 
ROME
COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

 
BRUSSELS
Tackle digital challenge for real EU healthcare Union- study

Tackle digital challenge for real EU healthcare Union- study

 
ROME
AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

 
ROME
Italy's GDP to rise 5.9% in 2021, 4.1% next year - OECD

Italy's GDP to rise 5.9% in 2021, 4.1% next year - OECD

 
ROME
Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

 
ROME
Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

ROME

COVID-19: Italy registers 3,377 new cases, 67 deaths

Positivity rate down to 1%

COVID-19: Italy registers 3,377 new cases, 67 deaths

ROME, SEP 21 - Italy has registered 3,377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 67 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Tuesday. On Monday there were 2,407 new cases and 44 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 130,421. The ministry said 330,275 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 122,441 on Monday. The positivity rate was 1% on Tuesday, down from 1.9% on Monday. The ministry said 516 COVID patients were in intensive care, down seven with respect to Monday. It said 3,937 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 45. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa