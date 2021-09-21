COVID-19: Italy registers 3,377 new cases, 67 deaths

ROME, SEP 21 - Italy has registered 3,377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 67 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Tuesday. On Monday there were 2,407 new cases and 44 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 130,421. The ministry said 330,275 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 122,441 on Monday. The positivity rate was 1% on Tuesday, down from 1.9% on Monday. The ministry said 516 COVID patients were in intensive care, down seven with respect to Monday. It said 3,937 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 45. (ANSA).