Expo 2020 Dubai: Record 192 countries taking part

ROME, SEP 21 - Expo 2020 Dubai is set to open its doors on October 1 with a record 192 countries taking part. The last Universal Exposition in Milan in 2015, for example, had 141 participating countries and organizations. And for the first time in World Expo history, every participating country will have its own pavilion. "We have invited all countries in the world without exception, in line with our commitment to making Expo 2020 Dubai a truly international event and platform for all of humanity," said a spokesperson for the event. "For more than 170 years, World Expos have been apolitical events focused on furthering humanity for the common good through innovation, cultural exchange, creativity and collaboration. "We are proud to continue that tradition". Expo Dubai is also the first Universal Exposition in the Middle East. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be the star performer at the opening ceremony on September 30. The six-month event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could attract as many 25 million visitors although it is difficult to make forecasts given the disruption the pandemic is causing international travel. (ANSA).