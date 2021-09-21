Martedì 21 Settembre 2021 | 16:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Climate crisis putting the heat on Italy's cities - report

Climate crisis putting the heat on Italy's cities - report

 
ROME
COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

 
BRUSSELS
Tackle digital challenge for real EU healthcare Union- study

Tackle digital challenge for real EU healthcare Union- study

 
ROME
AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

 
ROME
Italy's GDP to rise 5.9% in 2021, 4.1% next year - OECD

Italy's GDP to rise 5.9% in 2021, 4.1% next year - OECD

 
ROME
Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

 
ROME
Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

 
ROME
Domestic accused of dropping boy from balcony

Domestic accused of dropping boy from balcony

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 2,407 new cases, 44 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 2,407 new cases, 44 deaths

 
ROME
COVID-19: Vatican to require Green Pass from October 1

COVID-19: Vatican to require Green Pass from October 1

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

ROME

COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

We must wait for agencies' OK says Spallanzani hospital director

COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

ROME, SEP 21 - It is not yet time to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 for COVID-19 after Pfizer said its jab was safe and effective for this age group, Francesco Vaia, the director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, said on Tuesday. "It is too soon," said Vaia. "We don't have univocal recommendations from the scientific community in order to be able to vaccinate such a sensitive part of the population. "We shouldn't go chasing after companies' press releases. "If the international and national regulatory bodies approve it and take responsibility for it, then yes". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa