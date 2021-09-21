COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

ROME, SEP 21 - It is not yet time to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 for COVID-19 after Pfizer said its jab was safe and effective for this age group, Francesco Vaia, the director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, said on Tuesday. "It is too soon," said Vaia. "We don't have univocal recommendations from the scientific community in order to be able to vaccinate such a sensitive part of the population. "We shouldn't go chasing after companies' press releases. "If the international and national regulatory bodies approve it and take responsibility for it, then yes". (ANSA).