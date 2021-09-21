COVID-19: Too soon to vaccinate 5-11-yr-olds - expert

Climate crisis putting the heat on Italy's cities - report
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
21 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 21 - It is not yet time to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 for COVID-19 after Pfizer said its jab was safe and effective for this age group, Francesco Vaia, the director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, said on Tuesday. "It is too soon," said Vaia. "We don't have univocal recommendations from the scientific community in order to be able to vaccinate such a sensitive part of the population. "We shouldn't go chasing after companies' press releases. "If the international and national regulatory bodies approve it and take responsibility for it, then yes". (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su