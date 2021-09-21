AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

ROME, SEP 21 - Expo 2020 Dubai and AC Milan have agreed to form a partnership in which the Serie A giants will work to deliver the aims of the Universal Exposition. The appeal of the seven-time European champions will be harnessed to help Expo inspire positive change, including via one of its key initiatives - the Programme for People and Planet, organizers said. This is a a platform for the free and open exchange of new ideas and innovations on real-life solutions to real-life challenges. As well as being physically present at the event, Milan players and ambassadors will produce unique content in order to use sport to bring together people, communities and nations through collaboration and innovation. The Dubai Expo, whose motto is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, is expected to attract around 25 million visitors between its kick-off on October 1 and its closure at the end of March. It was originally scheduled to take place between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).