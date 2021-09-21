Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

ROME, SEP 21 - Napoli are alone at the top of Serie A after continuing their perfect start in the league by thrashing Udinese 4-0 away on Monday. Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano were on target to put the Naples side on 12 points from four games, two points more than champions Inter and third-placed AC Milan. "I expected this sort of performance. The team is growing in awareness. We're more and more confident in our ability and our quality," said coach Luciano Spalletti, who took over the team in the closed season. "We're showing our strength as a team. Individual virtues are only worth something if there's a team and togetherness behind them. "If the collective attitude brings the best out of the individuals, that's how you achieve the most". (ANSA).