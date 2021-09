ROME, SEP 21 - The OECD said in a report on Tuesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 5.9% this year and by 4.1% in 2022. The growth forecast for 2021 was 1.4 percentage points higher than the one the OECD released in May, but the 2022 figure was 0.3 of a point lower. (ANSA).