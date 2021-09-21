Martedì 21 Settembre 2021 | 13:43

BRUSSELS
Tackle digital challenge for real EU healthcare Union- study

ROME
AC Milan team up with Expo 2020 Dubai

ROME
Soccer: 'Perfect' Napoli take solo command

ROME
Italy's GDP to rise 5.9% in 2021, 4.1% next year - OECD

ROME
Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

ROME
Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

ROME
Domestic accused of dropping boy from balcony

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 2,407 new cases, 44 deaths

ROME
COVID-19: Vatican to require Green Pass from October 1

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Andrea Bocelli to star at opening ceremony

BRUSSELS
Remote working is opportunity for disadvantaged areas- study

ROME

Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

Our credibility and economic future is on the line says premier

ROME, SEP 21 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday pledged that criminal gangs will not get their hands on cash from Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), the lion's share of which is being financed by close to 200 billion euros of EU grants and low-interest loans. "The arrival of the funds from the Next Generation EU programme is a major challenge for all EU countries and for Italy in particular," Draghi wrote in a message to the Law Enforcement Forum organized in Rome by the Department of Public Security with Europol. "The credibility of our institutions and the future of our economy depend on the capacity to spend these funds well and honestly. "Italy is determined to prevent and repress any attempted fraud and criminal infiltration to protect citizens, businesses and the EU". (ANSA).

