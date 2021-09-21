Criminals won't get hands on EU Recovery Fund cash - Draghi

ROME, SEP 21 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday pledged that criminal gangs will not get their hands on cash from Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), the lion's share of which is being financed by close to 200 billion euros of EU grants and low-interest loans. "The arrival of the funds from the Next Generation EU programme is a major challenge for all EU countries and for Italy in particular," Draghi wrote in a message to the Law Enforcement Forum organized in Rome by the Department of Public Security with Europol. "The credibility of our institutions and the future of our economy depend on the capacity to spend these funds well and honestly. "Italy is determined to prevent and repress any attempted fraud and criminal infiltration to protect citizens, businesses and the EU". (ANSA).