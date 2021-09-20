Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

ROME, SEP 20 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Monday that the world must move from setting goals to taking concrete action to tackle the climate crisis, adding that dumping coal should be part of that. "We are all required to set not only consistent long-term goals, but also align concrete near-term actions," Draghi told the Climate Moment round table held in New York as part of the 76th UN General Assembly. "For example, we will need to strengthen our common efforts in accelerating the phasing out of unabated coal both at national and international level. "And we've really got to take destiny in our hands on this point". (ANSA).