Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 19:30

ROME
Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

ROME
Domestic accused of dropping boy from balcony

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 2,407 new cases, 44 deaths

ROME
COVID-19: Vatican to require Green Pass from October 1

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Andrea Bocelli to star at opening ceremony

BRUSSELS
Remote working is opportunity for disadvantaged areas- study

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors

ROME
Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers

ROME
Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

ROME
Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

ROME

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Climate crisis: Time to dump coal says Draghi

We must take action, not just set goals Italian premier says

ROME, SEP 20 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Monday that the world must move from setting goals to taking concrete action to tackle the climate crisis, adding that dumping coal should be part of that. "We are all required to set not only consistent long-term goals, but also align concrete near-term actions," Draghi told the Climate Moment round table held in New York as part of the 76th UN General Assembly. "For example, we will need to strengthen our common efforts in accelerating the phasing out of unabated coal both at national and international level. "And we've really got to take destiny in our hands on this point". (ANSA).

