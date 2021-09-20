Domestic accused of dropping boy from balcony

ROME, SEP 20 - A Naples judge on Monday confirmed the detention of Mariano Cannio, a 38-year-old domestic accused of killing a four-year-old boy by deliberately dropping him from the balcony of a third-floor apartment in the southern city last Friday. Cannio has made a partial admission, saying he dropped the boy, whose name was Samuele, while holding him in his arms after feeling dizzy. (ANSA).