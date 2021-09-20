COVID-19: Vatican to require Green Pass from October 1
ROME
20 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 20 - (see related story on Green Pass) It will be necessary to have the Green Pass vaccine passport in order to enter the Vatican from October 1, the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State said on Monday. The green certificate shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative. (ANSA).
