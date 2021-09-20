Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 14:42

Expo 2020 Dubai: Andrea Bocelli to star at opening ceremony

ROME, SEP 20 - Italy is set to play an important role at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai on September 30, with Andrea Bocelli starring in the show. The Italian tenor is among a number of top international musicians set to perform. These include British pop star Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Emirati composer Hussain Al Jassmi. The presence of the popular Italian singer will be a way to symbolically hand over the baton from the last Universal Exposition, Milan Expo 2015. The opening ceremony is being staged by Belgian-Italian Franco Dragone, the former artistic director of the Cirque du Soleil. The Dubai Expo, whose motto is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, was originally scheduled to take place between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to attract around 25 million visitors between October 1 and its closure at the end of March. (ANSA).

