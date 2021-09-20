Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 13:03

Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors

Strategic position should help bring in 28,000 people a day

Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors

ROME, SEP 20 - The Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is forecast to attract over 28,000 people a day for a total of more than five million visitors over the six-month period of the event, thanks in part to its strategic position, organizers have said. The pavilion is located between the "Opportunity" and "Sustainability" areas in the Expo 2020 Dubai site and it is close to the park enhances. This gives visitors an excellent view of the pavilion, as no structures are blocking vision of it from the front or side. Furthermore, the Italy Pavilion is also situated near the pavilions of India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States. The Universal Exposition kicks off on October 1 and runs until the end of March. A record 192 countries are taking part. Tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring a touch of Italy to the opening ceremony on September 30. (ANSA).

