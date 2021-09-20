Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors
ROME
20 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 20 - Criminal gangs used children as young as 10 to deal drugs in Catania, according to an investigation that led to a Carabinieri police operation to arrest 20 people in the Sicilian city on Monday, sources said. The children were allegedly used to take money from the buyers and show them where to pick up the narcotics. (ANSA).
