ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors

Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion to get over 5 mn visitors

 
ROME
Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers

Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers

 
ROME
Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

 
ROME
Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

 
ROME

Volleyball: Italy's men lift European title

 
ROME
Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

 
ROME
GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

 
ROME
Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

 
ROME
Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

 
ROME

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

 

ROME

Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

Carabinieri arrest 20 people in major operation in Sicilian city

Kids 'as young as 10' involved in drug dealing in Catania

ROME, SEP 20 - Criminal gangs used children as young as 10 to deal drugs in Catania, according to an investigation that led to a Carabinieri police operation to arrest 20 people in the Sicilian city on Monday, sources said. The children were allegedly used to take money from the buyers and show them where to pick up the narcotics. (ANSA).

