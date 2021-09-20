Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 13:03

ROME

Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers

Figliuolo reports increase of 20-40%

Jab bookings up after Green Pass made obligatory for workers

ROME, SEP 20 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo has said that bookings for appointments to be vaccinated for the coronavirus have soared since the government decided last week that the Green Pass vaccine passport will be obligatory for all workplaces in Italy from October 15. He said there had been an increase of between 20% and 40% with respect to the booking figures for previous weeks. He said that last Saturday, for example, bookings were up 35% compared to the previous Saturday. Employees who do not have the Green Pass face being suspended without pay from the middle of next month and fines for failing to comply with the obligation go up to 1,500 euros. The green certificate shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative. So it is possible for unvaccinated people to get a short-term Green Pass but they need to keep having COVID tests to renew it. The vaccine passport is already necessary to do many things in Italy, such travel abroad or on high-speed trains and on domestic flights, attend certain events and to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants. Any adult that enters a school, including a parent, must have it and so must all higher education staff and students. (ANSA).

