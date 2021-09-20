Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 11:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

 
ROME

Volleyball: Italy's men lift European title

 
ROME
Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

 
ROME
GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

 
ROME
Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

 
ROME
Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

 
ROME

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

 
ROME
Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

 
ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

Juve and Milan draw 1-1 in Turin

Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

ROME, SEP 20 - AS Roma suffered their first loss under Jose Mourinho on Sunday when a 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona ended their perfect start to the Serie A season. Davide Faraoni grabbed victory with a spectacular volley from outside the box on 63 minutes for Verona in their first game under new coach Igor Tudor. Hellas sacked Eusebio Di Francesco last week after losing their first three league games. Like Roma, AC Milan also dropped their first points of the season when they drew 1-1 with Juventus in Turin. Alvaro Morata struck early for the hosts but Ante Rebic headed home an equalizer in the second half. Milan share the top spot with Inter, who trashed Bologna 6-1 on Saturday, with 10 points from four games. But third-placed Napoli will leapfrog them if they continue their perfect start to the season with a win at Udiense later on Monday. Roma are fourth with nine points. Juve are currently third-bottom with two points. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa