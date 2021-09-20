Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

ROME, SEP 20 - AS Roma suffered their first loss under Jose Mourinho on Sunday when a 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona ended their perfect start to the Serie A season. Davide Faraoni grabbed victory with a spectacular volley from outside the box on 63 minutes for Verona in their first game under new coach Igor Tudor. Hellas sacked Eusebio Di Francesco last week after losing their first three league games. Like Roma, AC Milan also dropped their first points of the season when they drew 1-1 with Juventus in Turin. Alvaro Morata struck early for the hosts but Ante Rebic headed home an equalizer in the second half. Milan share the top spot with Inter, who trashed Bologna 6-1 on Saturday, with 10 points from four games. But third-placed Napoli will leapfrog them if they continue their perfect start to the season with a win at Udiense later on Monday. Roma are fourth with nine points. Juve are currently third-bottom with two points. (ANSA).