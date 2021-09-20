Volleyball: Italy's men lift European title

ROME, SEP 20 - Italy are double European volleyball champions after the men's national team beat Slovenia 3-2 in a tie-break in Sunday's final in Katowice, emulating the feat the women's team achieved earlier this month. Italy is in a competitive state of grace after record medal hauls at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, the national team's victory at Euro 2020 and Rome rock group Maneskin's triumph in the Eurovision Song Contest. (ANSA).