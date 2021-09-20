Lunedì 20 Settembre 2021 | 11:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

Soccer: Roma suffer first defeat under Mourinho

 
ROME

Volleyball: Italy's men lift European title

 
ROME
Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

COVID-19: Italy starts giving 3rd jabs to vulnerable

 
ROME
GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

 
ROME
Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

 
ROME
Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

 
ROME

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

 
ROME
Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

 
ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

More glory for 25-year-old after team pursuit gold at Olympics

Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

ROME, SEP 20 - Italy's Filippo Ganna retained his time-trial title at the road-cycling world championships in Bruges on Sunday, beating Belgium's Vout van Aert by five seconds to repeat the feat he achieved in Imola last year. The triumph comes after the 25-year-old led Italy to a gold medal in the track-cycling team pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a world-record time. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa