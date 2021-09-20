Cycling: Ganna retains time-trial world title

ROME, SEP 20 - Italy's Filippo Ganna retained his time-trial title at the road-cycling world championships in Bruges on Sunday, beating Belgium's Vout van Aert by five seconds to repeat the feat he achieved in Imola last year. The triumph comes after the 25-year-old led Italy to a gold medal in the track-cycling team pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a world-record time. (ANSA).