GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

ROME, SEP 17 - GICO, a company specialised in top-end professional kitchens, has announced that it will provide the kitchen for the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. "To highlight Italian flair for beauty, good taste and gastronomy, GICO has developed a customised cooking suite for the Italy Pavilion, taking on the important role of ambassador of Italian gastronomic excellence in the world," said the firm based at Vazzola, near Treviso. The company has over 50 years of experience in the professional kitchen business and its kitchens are distinguished by careful design and elegant, functional aesthetics. The Italy Pavilion has a strategic position at the Universal Exposition, which kicks off on October 1. The pavilion is forecast to attract more than 28 thousand visitors a day, so around five million over the six months of the event. (ANSA).