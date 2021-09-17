Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 19:32

ROME
GICO to provide kitchen for Italy pavilion at Expo 2020

ROME
Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

ROME
Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

ROME

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

ROME
Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

ROME
COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

ROME
Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

ROME
Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

ROME
Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per le dosi Astrazeneca

Limosani, re delle installazioni che vuole reinventare Foggia

ROME

Company specialises in top-end professional kitchens

ROME, SEP 17 - GICO, a company specialised in top-end professional kitchens, has announced that it will provide the kitchen for the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. "To highlight Italian flair for beauty, good taste and gastronomy, GICO has developed a customised cooking suite for the Italy Pavilion, taking on the important role of ambassador of Italian gastronomic excellence in the world," said the firm based at Vazzola, near Treviso. The company has over 50 years of experience in the professional kitchen business and its kitchens are distinguished by careful design and elegant, functional aesthetics. The Italy Pavilion has a strategic position at the Universal Exposition, which kicks off on October 1. The pavilion is forecast to attract more than 28 thousand visitors a day, so around five million over the six months of the event. (ANSA).

