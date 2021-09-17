Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 18:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

 
ROME
Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

Italian consul meets Eitan in Israel, says child is well

 
ROME

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

 
ROME
Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

 
ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

 
ROME
Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

 
ROME
Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

 
ROME
Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per le dosi Astrazeneca

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per Astrazeneca

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Barbara Palombelli contro il Sud: è bufera, «Al Nord più morti perché più ligi al lavoro»

Limosani, re delle installazioni che vuole reinventare Foggia

Limosani, re delle installazioni
che vuole reinventare Foggia

ROME

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

World risks catastrophic 3-degree rise in temperatures - premier

Paris climate pledges not being kept says Draghi

ROME, SEP 17 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Friday that the climate pledges the international community made to cut emissions under the Paris agreement were not being respected and called for bold action to avert a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. "In the Paris agreement, we pledged to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels," Draghi said in a video message to a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MET) convened by US President Joe Biden before the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference this autumn. "Most of our countries renewed this commitment in recent G20 meetings. "However, we must be honest to ourselves and to our citizens: we are falling short of this promise. "Under current policies, we'll reach almost 3 degrees of global warming by the end of the century. "The consequences of such an increase in global temperatures would be catastrophic". The former president of the European Central Bank went on to give examples of the consequences of the climate criss that the world has already seen. "Wildfires are ravaging forests, from California to Australia," he said. "And from Germany to China, we are witnessing ever more destructive floods. In Italy, we are dealing with rising sea levels in Venice and melting glaciers on the Alps. "Severe water shortages and droughts have become increasingly common and are hitting disproportionately some of the world's poorest, for example in Africa". The premier said it was time for action. "We must honour our climate pledges and, in some cases, be ready to make bolder ones," he said. "And we must support our own citizens and developing countries as we undergo this costly transition". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa