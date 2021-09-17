COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

ROME, SEP 17 - (see related story on COVID-19). Around 12.3% of the Italian population aged 50 and over, 3,424,070 people, are still not vaccinated for COVID-19, a report by the office of Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said on Friday. It said the number of over-50s who are vaccinated had gone up by around 100,000 in a week. It said over half of the unvaccinated over-50s, 1.7 million people, were aged between 50 and 59. (ANSA).