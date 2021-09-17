Soccer: Juventus posts loss of 209.9 mn euros

ROME, SEP 17 - Juventus said Friday that it made a loss of 209.9 million euros in the 2020/2021 financial year, up from 89.7 million last year. It blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the poor results. "The higher loss is mainly due to lower revenues equal to € 92.7 million, as a consequence of both to the effects directly caused by the pandemic on ticket sales and sales of products, licences and similar (€ 47.9 million in total), as well as to lower revenues from players' registration rights (€ 128.8 million)," the club said in a statement. "These negative effects were partially offset by higher revenues from television and radio rights (€ 68.9 million)". (ANSA).