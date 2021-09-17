Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated
ROME
17 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 17 - (see related story on the Green Pass) Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday dismissed a challenge presented by four unvaccinated individuals against the government's Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport. The Council of State upheld the decision of a lower court, the Lazio TAR, that rejected the petition arguing that the Green Pass system violated privacy laws. (ANSA).
