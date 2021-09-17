Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 16:29

Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

Vaccine passport does not breach privacy rules says court

Top court dismisses challenge to Green Pass

ROME, SEP 17 - (see related story on the Green Pass) Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday dismissed a challenge presented by four unvaccinated individuals against the government's Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport. The Council of State upheld the decision of a lower court, the Lazio TAR, that rejected the petition arguing that the Green Pass system violated privacy laws. (ANSA).

