G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

ROME, SEP 17 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said the extraordinary G20 summit that Italy, the duty president of the group of the world's most advanced economies, is proposing on the crisis caused the the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan will happen. He said in an interview in Friday's edition of La Repubblica that the summit would take place after the United Nations General Assembly. He added that the US's withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan showed "the urgent need for a real EU defence (capability) supported by foreign policy decisions that get away from the right of veto of individual governments". (ANSA).