Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 14:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

 
ROME
Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

 
ROME
Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

 
ROME
Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,117 new cases, 67 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,117 new cases, 67 deaths

 
WASHINGTON
COVID-19: Italy doing better than USA says Fauci

COVID-19: Italy doing better than USA says Fauci

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai formidable opportunity for Italy - Di Maio

Expo 2020 Dubai formidable opportunity for Italy - Di Maio

 
ROME
Rail network FS to parade Italian excellence at Expo 2020

Rail network FS to parade Italian excellence at Expo 2020

 
ROME
Most agricultural support harms environment says UN

Most agricultural support harms environment says UN

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per le dosi Astrazeneca

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per Astrazeneca

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Limosani, re delle installazioni che vuole reinventare Foggia

Limosani, re delle installazioni
che vuole reinventare Foggia

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

US withdrawal shows need for 'real' EU defence capability

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

ROME, SEP 17 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said the extraordinary G20 summit that Italy, the duty president of the group of the world's most advanced economies, is proposing on the crisis caused the the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan will happen. He said in an interview in Friday's edition of La Repubblica that the summit would take place after the United Nations General Assembly. He added that the US's withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan showed "the urgent need for a real EU defence (capability) supported by foreign policy decisions that get away from the right of veto of individual governments". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa