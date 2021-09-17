Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 14:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

G20 on Afghanistan will happen says Di Maio

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

 
ROME
Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

 
ROME
Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

 
ROME
Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

 
ROME
Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

Draghi govt OKs Green Pass obligation for workers

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,117 new cases, 67 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,117 new cases, 67 deaths

 
WASHINGTON
COVID-19: Italy doing better than USA says Fauci

COVID-19: Italy doing better than USA says Fauci

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai formidable opportunity for Italy - Di Maio

Expo 2020 Dubai formidable opportunity for Italy - Di Maio

 
ROME
Rail network FS to parade Italian excellence at Expo 2020

Rail network FS to parade Italian excellence at Expo 2020

 
ROME
Most agricultural support harms environment says UN

Most agricultural support harms environment says UN

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per le dosi Astrazeneca

Valenzano, senza intoppi la mattinata di vaccinazioni al palasport: diffidenza per Astrazeneca

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Limosani, re delle installazioni che vuole reinventare Foggia

Limosani, re delle installazioni
che vuole reinventare Foggia

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

Number of coronavirus patients in hospital down too

COVID-19: Rt number and incidence fall further - ISS

ROME, SEP 17 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and its case incidence have fallen again, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said the Rt number for the period between August 25 and September 7 was 0.85, down from 0.92 in last week's report. An Rt number over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The draft of the report said that the incidence went down from 64 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants to 54. It said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients was down slightly at 6.1%. The report said the proportion for ordinary hospital-ward places was also down slightly at 7.2%. However, four Italian regions/autonomous provinces are now considered moderate COVID-19 risk, rather than low risk, up from three last week. They are Abruzzo, Molise and the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. Sicily, Calabria and the province of Bolzano, meanwhile, are the areas with the highest incidence. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa