University promotes entrepreneurship, cooperation, equality

Università Cattolica at Expo 2020 Dubai with 3 initiatives

ROME, SEP 17 - The Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore is set to have a significant role at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicks off on October 1, presenting three initiatives at the Italian pavilion. The projects regard the promotion of entrepreneurship among young people in Africa, the model of cooperation conducted via the SACRU network of Catholic universities and an initiative to help women gain access to decision-making positions. "Intercultural dialogue and the global dimension are two aspects that bring together the university and the Universal Exposition, two elements that can help social, cultural and economic growth," said Dean Franco Anelli at an event entitled 'Paths for Intercultural Dialogue Towards Expo Dubai'. "The university has a privileged position for the construction of dialogue, especially in the intercultural dimension. "Initiatives like the ones presented today are truly precious for the education effort for dialogue". (ANSA).

