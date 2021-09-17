Italy's workers will need Green Pass from October 15

ROME, SEP 17 - Italy's workers, both in the private and public sectors, will need to have the Green Pass from October 15 after the government decided on Thursday to extend the scope of the vaccine passport to all workplaces. Employees who do not have the Green Pass face being suspended without pay from day one and fines for failing to comply with the obligation go up to 1,500 euros. However, employers will not be allowed to fire workers for not having the Green Pass. The obligation will remain in force until the end of the year. People will be able to get COVID tests in pharmacies at a reduced price - 15 euros for adults, eight euros for children and free for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The government is also asking for the Green Pass obligation to be extended to parliament, the presidential palace and the Constitutional Court as the new rules do not automatically apply to Constitutional bodies. The green certificate shows that someone is vaccinated for the coronavirus, has recovered from it or has recently tested negative. So it is possible for unvaccinated people to get a short-term Green Pass but they need to keep having COVID tests to renew it. A measure approved in parliament on Thursday will extend the validity of a Green Pass obtained via a molecular COVID test from 48 hours to 72. The vaccine passport is already necessary to do many things in Italy, such travel abroad or on high-speed trains and on domestic flights, attend certain events and to be able to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants. Any adult that enters a school, including a parent, must have it and so must all higher education staff and students. (ANSA).