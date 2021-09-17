Excitement builds for Expo 2020 Dubai

Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021 | 13:24

ROME, SEP 17 - Excitement is building up for Expo 2020 ahead of its opening in Dubai next month. The Universal Exposition in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to attract around 25 million visitors between then and its closure at the end of March. The event , whose motto is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, was originally scheduled to take place between 20 October 2020 and 10 April 2021 but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).

