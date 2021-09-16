COVID-19: Italy registers 5,117 new cases, 67 deaths

ROME, SEP 16 - Italy has registered 5,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 67 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Thursday. On Wednesday there were 4,830 new COVID cases and 73 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 130,167. The ministry said 306,267 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.6%. On Wednesday there were 317,666 tests and the positivity rate was 1.5%. It said 531 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, nine fewer than on Wednesday. It said 4,018 coronavirus sufferers were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, down 110 in one day. (ANSA).