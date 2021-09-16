COVID-19: Italy doing better than USA says Fauci

WASHINGTON, SEP 16 - Top American immunologist Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President. on Thursday hailed the way Italy is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. "Italy is doing well, better than the USA," Fauci said at Villa Firenze, the residence of the Italian ambassador to Washington. He noted that the percentage of over-12s fully vaccinated in Italy was almost 75%, while around 54% of the population of the United States has completed the vaccination cycle. (ANSA).