Expo 2020 Dubai formidable opportunity for Italy - Di Maio

ROME, SEP 16 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said Expo 2020 Dubai is a "formidable opportunity for Italy" to show the world what it has to offer. "Over 190 countries will present models of interaction between knowledge, skills and experiences to generate social, economic and cultural value at the Universal Exposition," Di Maio said at the presentation of rail network FS's involvement in the Italian pavilion at Expo. "Italy's project of participation, entitled Beauty Connects People, tells the story of the identity of our country via innovative technological solutions, of the Italian capacity to combine skills, talents and cultures, the capacity to bring together regions and cities in ecosystems of companies, universities, art, science and nature". (ANSA).