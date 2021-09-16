Rail network FS to parade Italian excellence at Expo 2020

Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021 | 16:26

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

Company to showcase its vision of sustainable transport

ROME, SEP 16 - Italian rail network Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) will present its model of sustainable transport to support a country's economy and tourism sector at Expo 2020 Dubai. The company is a 'Gold Sponsor' of the Italian pavilion at the Universal Exposition, which kicks off on October 1 and runs until the end of March. FS has set up a remarkable installation at the pavilion that showcases the company's infrastructure, its innovative technology and the wonders of the Italian landscape. It is also celebrating Expo by having a Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed train in Italy run with the colours of the Italian pavilion in the period of the event. "The Universal Exposition has always been a moment in which a country shows the best of its ideas, innovations and projects," said FS CEO Luigi Ferraris at the presentation of the company's involvement at Expo Dubai at Rome's Ostiense station. "That's why our group decided to be part of it, to proudly show Italian excellence in technology and innovation applied to sustainable mobility". (ANSA).

