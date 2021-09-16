Most agricultural support harms environment says UN

ROME, SEP 16 - The United Nations has said in a new report that 87% of the $570 billion worth of support producers in the agricultural sector get each year worldwide, approximately $470 billion, is price distorting and environmentally and socially harmful. The report by the Rome-based the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and fellow UN agencies UNDP and the UNEP called for this money to be repurposed to help achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It said that the current support to agricultural producers mostly consists of price incentives, such as import tariffs and export subsidies, and fiscal subsidies, which are tied to the production of a specific commodity or input. These are inefficient, distort food prices, hurt people's health, degrade the environment, and are often inequitable, putting big agri-business ahead of smallholder farmers, a large share of whom are women, said the report entitled 'A multi-billion-dollar opportunity: Repurposing agricultural support to transform food systems'. "This report, released on the eve of the UN Food Systems Summit, is a wake-up call for governments around the world to rethink agricultural support schemes to make them fit for purpose to transform our agri-food systems and contribute to the Four Betters: better nutrition, better production, better environment and a better life," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. While the majority of agricultural support today has negative effects, the report said about $110 billion supports infrastructure, research and development, and benefits the general food and agriculture sector. Reconfiguring agricultural producer support, rather than eliminating it, could help end poverty, eradicate hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, promote sustainable agriculture, foster sustainable consumption and production, mitigate the climate crisis, restore nature, limit pollution, and reduce inequalities, it said. (ANSA).