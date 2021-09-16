Almost all COVID hospital cases are unvaccinated -Gimbe

ROME, SEP 16 - The Gimbe medical foundation said in its regular monitoring report on the coronavirus on Thursday that the COVID-19 cases in Italy's hospitals at the moment regard "unvaccinated people almost exclusively". It said Italy's data regarding the pandemic improved in the week between September 8 and 14 with respect to the previous week. It said the number of new cases dropped by 14.7%, deaths were down 6.7%, the number of people in quarantine dropped 8.8%, hospital cases fell 3.3% and the number of COVID patients in intensive care was down 1.6%. (ANSA).