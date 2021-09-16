Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021 | 14:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Almost all COVID hospital cases are unvaccinated -Gimbe

Almost all COVID hospital cases are unvaccinated -Gimbe

 
ROME
Decision day for extension of scope of Green Pass

Decision day for extension of scope of Green Pass

 
ROME

Soccer: Inter's Inzaghi upbeat despite Real defeat

 
ROME
Govt at work to avert energy-price hikes

Govt at work to avert energy-price hikes

 
ROME
Liguria ready for Genoa Boat Show with eye on Expo 2020

Liguria ready for Genoa Boat Show with eye on Expo 2020

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy records 4,830 new cases, 73 deaths

COVID-19: Italy records 4,830 new cases, 73 deaths

 
NEW YORK
Draghi only Italian in 2021 Time 100

Draghi only Italian in 2021 Time 100

 
ROME
Time to complete economic and fiscal union - Mattarella

Time to complete economic and fiscal union - Mattarella

 
ROME
Govt to extend scope of Green Pass from mid October

Govt to extend scope of Green Pass from mid October

 
ROME
Soccer: Mazzarri takes over at Cagliari

Soccer: Mazzarri takes over at Cagliari

 
ROME
Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Limosani, re delle installazioni che vuole reinventare Foggia

Limosani, re delle installazioni
che vuole reinventare Foggia

Falsi titoli Usa per 6mila mld $ Otto gli arresti Da Potenza alla Svizzera

Falsi titoli Usa
per 6mila mld $
Otto gli arresti
Da Potenza alla Svizzera

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

ROME

Almost all COVID hospital cases are unvaccinated -Gimbe

Contagion data has improved says medical foundation

Almost all COVID hospital cases are unvaccinated -Gimbe

ROME, SEP 16 - The Gimbe medical foundation said in its regular monitoring report on the coronavirus on Thursday that the COVID-19 cases in Italy's hospitals at the moment regard "unvaccinated people almost exclusively". It said Italy's data regarding the pandemic improved in the week between September 8 and 14 with respect to the previous week. It said the number of new cases dropped by 14.7%, deaths were down 6.7%, the number of people in quarantine dropped 8.8%, hospital cases fell 3.3% and the number of COVID patients in intensive care was down 1.6%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa