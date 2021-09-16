Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021 | 14:31

ROME

Soccer: Inter's Inzaghi upbeat despite Real defeat

We'll qualify if we keep playing like this says coach

ROME, SEP 16 - Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi remained positive after his side lost their opening Champions League group game against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Serie A champions were the better team for much of the match, but had nothing to show for it after Rodrygo's late winner for the visitors. "Unfortunately we needed to be more focused. There was a minute to go and it's disappointing to talk about a defeat after a performance like that," Inzaghi said. "We have to look ahead while remembering how we held our own on the pitch against Real Madrid. "I asked the players to show character and bravery, and they gave me a positive response. "We were up against a goalkeeper who was very difficult to score past tonight. Courtois turned in a top performance. "We played very well and if we keep doing that, I'm confident we can get through to the next round." Inter's city rivals AC Milan also lost their Champions League opener on Wednesday, going down 3-2 to Liverpool at Anfield. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
