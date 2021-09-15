Liguria ready for Genoa Boat Show with eye on Expo 2020

ROME, SEP 15 - The Italian region of Liguria is preparing for the 2021 Genoa Boat Show, which runs from September 16 to 21, with one eye on the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Universal Exposition in Dubai opens on October 1 and is expected to attract around 25 million visitors between then and its closure at the end of March. Liguria will be present, especially from March 9 to 13, when the Dubai International Boat Show will be taking place too. Indeed, the region will have a stand at the Genoa Boat Show offering a preview of the showcase it will put on in Dubai. "We are preparing the programme for our participation in the (Expo at the United Arab) Emirates," said Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti. "The aim is to valorize the indelible historic, social and economic bond the nautical world has with Liguria". The region is home to many of Italy's top brands in the nautical sector. (ANSA).