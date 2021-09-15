Mercoledì 15 Settembre 2021 | 18:29

COVID-19: Italy records 4,830 new cases, 73 deaths

ROME, SEP 15 - Italy has registered 4,830 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 73 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time, the health ministry said on Wednesday. That is up from 4,021 new cases and 72 deaths on Tuesday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 130,100. The ministry said 317,666 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 1.5%. On Tuesday 318,593 tests were done and the positivity rate was 1.3%. The ministry said 540 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, 14 fewer than on Tuesday. It said 4,128 coronavirus patients were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 37 in one day. (ANSA).

