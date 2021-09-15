Draghi only Italian in 2021 Time 100

NEW YORK, SEP 15 - Premier Mario Draghi was the only Italian to feature in Time's 2021 list of the world's most influential people, which was released on Wednesday. It is the third time that Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has made the list. "Mario and the ECB helped stabilize the European economy," said US Trade Secretary Janet Yellen in her profile of Draghi for Time. "At the time, I was at the Federal Reserve and felt particularly grateful to have a partner like Mario across the Atlantic, someone with deep expertise and a steady demeanor. "Now the U.S. is grateful to have Mario as a partner once again. This time, as Italy's Prime Minister". (ANSA).