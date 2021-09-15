Time to complete economic and fiscal union - Mattarella
ROME
15 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 15 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that "it is time that Europe completed the economic, monetary and fiscal union" during a meeting of the Arraiolos Group of presidents of EU member states at the Quirinal Palace in Rome. On the defence front, Mattarella said it was time that the EU became "fully complementary" with NATO. (ANSA).
