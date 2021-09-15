Soccer: Mazzarri takes over at Cagliari

ROME, SEP 15 - Cagliari said Wednesday that former Napoli boss Walter Mazzarri is their new head coach. The Sardinian side fired Leonardo Semplici on Tuesday after they surrendered a two-goal lead in Sunday's 3-2 home defeat against Genoa. They have one point from three Serie A games. Cagliari said Mazzarri had signed a contract that runs until June 2024. Semplici was the second Serie A coach to be sacked this season after Hellas Verona dismissed Eusebio Di Francesco. Verona have lost all three of their league matches so far this term. AS Roma boss Di Francesco was replaced by Igor Tudor. Former Croatia defender Tudor was ex Juve coach Andrea Pirlo's assistant last season. (ANSA).