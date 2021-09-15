Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

ROME, SEP 15 - Italian metalworking association Federmeccanica on Wednesday sounded the alarm about major problems being caused by the shortage of raw materials. It said in a report that 72% of its members were having difficulty obtaining metal supplies because of market scarcity. It said this could lead to 21% of the firms having to interrupt production. On a positive note, Federmeccanica said output by Italian metalworking firms increased by 2.1% in the second quarter with respect to the previous three months, taking production back up to the level of before the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).