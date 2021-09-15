Mercoledì 15 Settembre 2021 | 15:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

 
ROME
Italy's public debt hit record of 2,725 bn euros in July

Italy's public debt hit record of 2,725 bn euros in July

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

Soccer: Juve find form in UCL after poor start in Serie A

 
ROME
Govt looks set to extend scope of Green Pass

Govt looks set to extend scope of Green Pass

 
ROME
We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

We must stand up to those who exploit religion - Draghi

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 130,000

 
ROME
Zaki requests release as trial opens

Zaki requests release as trial opens

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

Soccer: Milan's Ibrahimovic to miss Liverpool clash

 
ROME
Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

Verona sack Di Francesco, Cagliari to fire Semplici

 
ROME
Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

Priest probed for drug dealing in Prato

 
ROME
Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

Soccer: Verona sack Di Francesco after 3 defeats

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

Cagliari: e' ufficiale torna Ficcadenti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

Coronavirus Bari, Decaro: «Non mi vergogno delle lacrime, ho tanta speranza»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

Covid: salgono di nuovo casi Israele, oltre 10mila in 24 ore

ROME

Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

Short supplies could halt 21% of Italy's metalworking firms

Federmeccanica sounds alarm about shortage of raw materials

ROME, SEP 15 - Italian metalworking association Federmeccanica on Wednesday sounded the alarm about major problems being caused by the shortage of raw materials. It said in a report that 72% of its members were having difficulty obtaining metal supplies because of market scarcity. It said this could lead to 21% of the firms having to interrupt production. On a positive note, Federmeccanica said output by Italian metalworking firms increased by 2.1% in the second quarter with respect to the previous three months, taking production back up to the level of before the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa